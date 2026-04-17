Putnam County man charged after child sex abuse investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Putnam County man has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery after an investigation involving child sex abuse allegations, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the case began March 31 when the sheriff’s office received a report from Michigan Child Protective Services regarding allegations of abuse by a family member.

Authorities said additional family members met with investigators early April 6 and raised concerns about another allegation involving a different child within the same family and the same suspect.

Later that morning, investigators observed a forensic interview conducted by the Michigan Child Advocacy Center, where officials said a victim provided details related to the prior allegations.

That afternoon, investigators interviewed Richard Oliver McCurdy after advising him of his rights. According to the sheriff’s office, McCurdy confirmed both allegations and admitted to sexually abusing both victims.

McCurdy was then booked into the Putnam County Jail and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Officials said his bond was set at $300,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court July 9, 2026.

After the arrest, investigators conducted two additional forensic interviews, bringing the total number of identified victims to three, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Greg Wright at 931-528-8484.