Putnam County sheriff: Months-long rape investigation leads to arrest

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A months-long investigation into the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl has led to the arrest of a 24-year-old suspect, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they were notified on August 24, 2024, that an adult male had allegedly climbed into the girl’s bedroom window and forced her to have sex. Investigators later identified the suspect as Juan Ivan Ramirez-Alvarez, who they say was in a relationship with the victim.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office Juan Ivan Ramirez-Alvarez

The sheriff’s office reports Ramirez-Alvarez fled to Arkansas while detectives worked to confirm his identity. Detective Sergeant Mark Boyer located him in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where U.S. Marshals arrested him on a warrant from Putnam County.

Ramirez-Alvarez has been transported back to Putnam County and is charged with one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape. His bond is set at $150,000.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains ongoing.

