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Robots help feed and employ Tennessee Tech University students

The Starship food delivery robots at Tennessee Tech University are providing students with meals and creating new campus employment opportunities in technology and business.
Tennessee Tech University students can now order meals through an app and have them delivered across campus by Starship food delivery robots.
Robots help feed and employ Tennessee Tech University students
Posted

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville can now have their meals delivered by Starship food delivery robots.

Users order food through an app. A human runner loads the items, and the robot takes over from there.

"It runs off a GPS to keep its location," Caden Reynolds said. "As a student employee, I’m currently a technician for the Starship program," Reynolds said.

"I make sure that these are always operating," he said. "There’s always a bot on campus."

The robots not only provide another food delivery option, but it's an educational and business opportunity for the students.

"It needs people to load the food into the robot, take the orders, all of that, so it has actually increased the opportunities for student employment," said Tennessee Tech President Philip Oldham.

The university noted the robots are creating opportunities for students in both technology and business. About 15 students help keep the robots rolling, including the runners who pick up the food and place it into the robots.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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