Sheriff’s office says federal immigration operation taking place in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal immigration enforcement activity is currently taking place in Cookeville, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement released Friday, the sheriff’s office said federal agencies are conducting the operation under their own authority and jurisdiction.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies remain focused on their regular public safety duties, including responding to calls, investigating crimes and maintaining order throughout the county.

Officials said the department may communicate and coordinate with local, state and federal agencies when necessary and in accordance with applicable laws and policies.

The sheriff’s office encouraged the public to seek verified information and contact the appropriate federal agency with questions regarding immigration enforcement activity.

No additional details about the operation were immediately released.