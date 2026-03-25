Shots fired call in Monterey; schools on soft lockdown

MONTEREY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are responding to a reported “shots fired” call in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Monterey Police Department said crews are on scene along Arrowhead Drive in Monterey. Officials said there are no life-threatening injuries at this time, but the situation remains active.

As a precaution, Monterey High School and Burks Elementary have been placed on a soft lockdown. Authorities said they do not believe there is an active threat to the schools.

Residents are urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.