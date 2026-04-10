Skeletal remains found by hikers in Putnam Co. identified as missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities have identified skeletal remains found near Monterey as a man who had been missing for nearly a year.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered March 29 by a group of hikers at the eastern end of the county between Highway 70 and Interstate 40.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where they were identified as Kevin Sharp.

Sharp was reported missing from his residence on May 4, 2024. The following day, his vehicle — a black Subaru — was found abandoned on I-40 at mile marker 298 in Putnam County.

Investigators said a Subaru key fob was located among the items recovered with the remains.

Sheriff Farris said, “This is never the outcome hoped for in a missing person case. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Sharp’s family as they navigate this difficult time.”