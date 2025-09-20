Stranger's quick thinking and CPR training turns shopping trip into life-saving miracle

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 27-year-old Cookeville man is alive today because a CPR instructor happened to be in the right place at the right time during a medical emergency at a local TJ Maxx store.

Zach Porter collapsed from sudden cardiac arrest while shopping, with no memory of the terrifying incident that nearly claimed his life. Mike Brown, who was reluctantly accompanying his wife on a shopping trip, became Porter's lifesaver when he performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

"I didn't want to go TJ Maxx with my wife, but I did," Brown said. "And at the last minute, I decided to go in to herd her out of there. And there he was on the ground."

Brown, who not only knows CPR but teaches CPR courses, immediately sprang into action when he saw Porter unconscious on the floor.

"It was just kind of surreal to be honest with you because nobody was really doing anything except trying to get his attention," Brown said. "And so I just ran up and started doing CPR."

The intervention proved crucial for Porter, who spent 10 days in the ICU at Vanderbilt University Medical Center recovering from the cardiac event.

"I just woke up at Vanderbilt, just very confused," Porter said. "I'm just really glad that Mike was here to help out. Otherwise, I'd be in a lot worse shape than I am now."

Doctors explained that scar tissue from Porter's previous open heart surgeries created an electrical abnormality that short-circuited his heart, causing the sudden cardiac arrest.

"You know, the first thing I heard was your sternum crack," Brown told Porter during their emotional reunion. "Really? Yeah, and I felt it. I was like, oh my gosh."

Porter credits Brown with saving not just his life, but his brain function by keeping blood flowing during the critical moments before emergency responders arrived.

"I mean, he literally saved my brain, saved my life by just keeping my blood pumping, which is pretty great," Porter said. "I'm super lucky and it could have happened anywhere."

The two men, who were strangers before the incident, now share an unbreakable bond forged by the life-saving moment.

"I call it divine intervention, you know?" Brown said.

Both men hope their story will inspire others to learn CPR, emphasizing that anyone can be called upon to save a life in an emergency situation.

"Mostly just to learn CPR. I think is a great way to look at it, is know CPR," Brown said.

Porter and his family are also seeking to thank an unidentified woman who assisted with chest compressions during the emergency. In the chaos of the moment, they were unable to get her contact information, but would like to express their gratitude for her help.

CPR certification lasts for two years and can be obtained through various organization,s including the American Red Cross and American Heart Association.

