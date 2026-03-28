Student arrested after threat against Cookeville High School

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday after authorities said he made a threat against Cookeville High School.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, school resource officers were notified that the student stated, “I have a gun and I’m going to shoot up the school.”

Deputies quickly located the juvenile and took him into custody. During the investigation, the student admitted to making the statement but told authorities he was joking.

He was transported to the Putnam County Juvenile Detention Center and charged with threat of mass violence.

Officials said the school was never placed on lockdown.

Sheriff Eddie Farris emphasized the seriousness of such threats, saying, “There is nothing that would be considered a joke when it comes to making threats of mass violence to our schools. We take every comment like this seriously and will respond quickly to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Anyone who makes a threat will be held accountable according to state law.”