I-40 westbound closed after multiple crashes near mile markers 280–285

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple crashes have been reported on I-40 westbound between mile markers 280 and 285.

The westbound lanes are closed between the entrance ramps at 287 and 286 and are expected to remain shut down for an extended period.

Drivers are urged to use TDOT SmartWay and mapping apps to find alternate routes.

At this time we have limited information and will update once we learn more.

