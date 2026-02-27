Tenn. man arrested after 4-month meth, fentanyl probe

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A four-month drug investigation led to an arrest Tuesday morning on Baxter Road.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, along with the SWAT team and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, served a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of Baxter Road on Feb. 24.

Investigators said the operation stemmed from an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Four adults were found inside the home. Porter Conrad Vance was arrested and faces multiple charges, including manufacturing and selling Schedule I and II drugs, several firearm-related offenses, tampering with evidence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Porter Conrad Vance

Vance’s bond is set at $623,500. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.