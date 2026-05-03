Dog attack on State Line Road leaves woman seriously injured

UPDATE: The primary aggressive dog (black with a white chest) returned to the scene. The Sheriff’s Office put the dog down after Animal Control found evidence indicating it was likely infected with rabies and determined that it posed a significant threat to public safety. Testing will be needed to confirm rabies.

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The hunt is on for two dogs, and a local woman in her 60s is recovering from serious injuries after being viciously attacked by three medium-to-large dogs while walking along State Line Road Saturday.

According to emergency responders, the call came in around 11:35 a.m. EMS, North Robertson Fire Department, and law enforcement units responded to the scene. The victim, who was out exercising, was suddenly attacked by the dogs. Despite attempting to defend herself, she sustained serious traumatic injuries to both arms. She was quickly stabilized and transported to Skyline Medical Center for trauma care.

Animal control officials, called in by the Sheriff’s Office to assist, have taken at least one of the dogs into custody. However, two dogs remain at large. Officials say reports indicate these animals have been involved in other biting incidents in the area recently, raising serious concerns for public safety.

Neighbors are being urged to remain vigilant, especially those with children or small pets. The dogs are described as mostly black with some white around the chest area. Lab looking mixes, and authorities emphasize they could pose a significant threat if approached. Residents who spot the loose dogs are asked to contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office immediately and avoid trying to apprehend them themselves.

Officials have attempted non-lethal methods to capture the animals and are continuing those efforts, including the use of traps by animal control personnel. However, they have indicated that public safety remains the top priority, and lethal force may be used if necessary to prevent further attacks.

This incident serves as a reminder for residents in the State Line Road area to stay alert when walking, jogging, or allowing pets outdoors. Anyone with information about the missing dogs or additional incidents is encouraged to reach out to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office or local animal control.

From the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office:

"Deputies responded to a call regarding a dog attack on State Line Rd. A 62-year-old female was walking and attacked by three dogs. She was transported to a nearby hospital with severe injuries, but in stable condition. One of the three dogs was captured, and Animal Control is working on capturing the other two. The owners of the dogs, William Traughber and Charity Parker, were arrested and will be charged with 3 counts of Felony Dogs At Large which caused serious bodily injury and 2 counts of Animal Neglect/Cruelty.



Both of the two remaining dogs at large are lab/pitt mixes. One is approximately 35-45 lbs black in color with a white chest. The other one is approximately 30 lbs and all black in color."

Public Health Alert – Possible Rabies Exposure

Robertson County EMS, in coordination with Animal Control, is issuing this alert following the confirmation that the primary aggressive dog (black with white chest) was likely infected with rabies.

Officials have received reports of individuals who may have been bitten, nipped, or otherwise exposed to this dog or the other aggressive dogs in the area over the past two weeks. Anyone who had contact with these dogs during this time is strongly encouraged to seek medical attention immediately.

Rabies is a serious and potentially fatal disease if not treated promptly. Post-exposure treatment is highly effective when started soon after a possible exposure.

Action recommended:

Please contact your healthcare provider, visit an emergency room, or reach out to Robertson County EMS / the local health department right away for evaluation and guidance. Even minor contact should be assessed.

If you are unsure whether you had an exposure, it is best to consult a medical professional as soon as possible.