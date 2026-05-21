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Dump truck hauling concrete overturns in Springfield, per Smokey Barn News

Dump truck hauling concrete overturns in Springfield
Smokey Barn News
Screenshot from video by Smokey Barn News showing a dump truck hauling concrete overturned on Fifth Avenue in Springfield Thursday afternoon.
Dump truck hauling concrete overturns in Springfield
Posted

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dump truck hauling concrete overturned Thursday afternoon in Springfield, causing major delays near a busy intersection, according to Smokey Barn News.

The rollover crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Fifth Avenue at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. Video from the scene showed the truck overturned in the roadway with concrete spilled across the area.

According to Smokey Barn News, the truck appeared to be attempting a left turn toward Springfield when it overturned. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The outlet reported it could take several hours to clear the crash scene, and drivers traveling through the area should expect delays.

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101st Airborne veterans get Purple Hearts years after an insider attack

As we honor those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice, it is also heartening to see the military right a wrong. Chris Davis brings us the moving story of a Purple Heart ceremony two decades in the making. It's worth a watch.

A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

- Carrie Sharp

NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.