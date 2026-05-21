Dump truck hauling concrete overturns in Springfield, per Smokey Barn News

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dump truck hauling concrete overturned Thursday afternoon in Springfield, causing major delays near a busy intersection, according to Smokey Barn News.

The rollover crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Fifth Avenue at Bill Jones Industrial Drive. Video from the scene showed the truck overturned in the roadway with concrete spilled across the area.

According to Smokey Barn News, the truck appeared to be attempting a left turn toward Springfield when it overturned. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The outlet reported it could take several hours to clear the crash scene, and drivers traveling through the area should expect delays.