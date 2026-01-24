Essential crews face long hours, dangerous roads as storm nears

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — As winter weather threatens Middle Tennessee, essential workers are already stepping up — long before the roads turn to ice.

From doctors and nurses to police officers and firefighters, these are the people who keep communities safe when conditions are at their worst. And for some, like tow truck drivers and construction crews, that means clearing roads, reaching downed power lines, and tackling jobs that put them right in the storm's path.

"It gets scary for sure, mainly for emergency responses, even tow truck drivers, utility workers, the safety of ourselves is always in danger," said Joshua Graves with Chosen Towing and Recovery.

Graves has driven tow trucks for years. He knows how fast ice can turn roads dangerous.

In Robertson County, narrow hills and valleys make rescue harder.

"A lot of times, we try not to even touch some of the back roads because it's impossible for us to even get down there to get to any vehicles," Graves said.

Sometimes it's not just ice — it's gridlock.

"I think it was two years ago, last year, we got caught out on one of the local roads, it was like five vehicles blocking the whole road, so we had to move those pretty fast and get it out of the roadway to open up the road," Graves said.

Every call is unpredictable, which is why his crews are bracing for storm work.

"We prepared with a lot of extra oil dry, chain straps, maintenance on our trucks, make sure the tires are aired up, fluids in our trucks and everything like that," Graves said.

Just across the street, construction crews are preparing for the same storm.

"Right now, we're getting all of our equipment checked, bulldozers, track hose, we're working with our local utility contractors in the area, Cumberland Electric, Springfield Electric," said Caleb Fuqua with Square One Construction.

Fuqua's company helps utility crews reach downed lines.

"When they have lines down in people's backyards or on transmission lines that are down in some hills and fields behind the residents, that's the only way to get to them is for us to pull them in to get the work done," Fuqua said.

It means leaving family during the worst weather.

"We're out here getting pulled away from our families to make sure we have the citizens of you know Middle Tennessee residents and Robertson, Cheatham, Sumner, and Davidson counties," Fuqua said.

Both men share one warning: stay home if possible.

"The roads are going to be horrible; I would advise everyone to stay home if you don't have to be on the roads, and allow the essential workers to get out there and get you know power restored as soon as possible," Fuqua said.

Because once the skies clear, the work isn't done.

"We always say we're always busier after the fact. Cars tend to not want to start up after all this, batteries, tires, just a lot of different things," Graves said.

Those crews want to stress — if you don't have to be on the roads, don't be. Staying home not only keeps you safe, it also helps first responders and utility workers get where they need to go faster once the storm hits.

