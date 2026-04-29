Greenbrier police search for fugitive wanted on child sex crime charges

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Greenbrier police are searching for a fugitive wanted on multiple felony charges involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

The Greenbrier Police Department said Logan Woodard Kelley failed to appear in court on charges including 14 counts of aggravated statutory rape, 15 counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police said Kelley was last known to be in the Middle Tennessee area and is believed to be traveling. Investigators said he may be armed and has made statements that raise concerns for his safety and the safety of others.

Law enforcement said Kelley should not be approached, detained or confronted.

Anyone with information about Kelley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greenbrier Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Detective J. Chelini at 615-913-0072 or Detective A. Tate at 615-913-0071.