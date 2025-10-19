Hit and run crash leaves motorcyclist fighting for life in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a serious crash in Springfield late Saturday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and 21st Avenue, directly in front of the One Stop Market, the first call coming in to 911 at 11:15 p.m. LOCATION OF CRASH

According to preliminary reports, a white SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the motorcyclist. The rider sustained severe injuries and is reported to be in critical condition. The driver of the SUV allegedly fled the scene on foot. Springfield Police arrived in under 10 seconds. From video surveillance, it appears that the officer was behind the SUV as it approached the intersection. Whether the officer was in pursuit of the SUV is unclear, but from what Smokey Barn News has learned, the officer likely witnessed the crash, and it’s likely the officer’s dashcam captured the crash.

Security video from the One Stop Market on the corner, released to Smokey Barn News, shows the SUV running the stop sign and crashing into the motorcycle. Smokey Barn News has reviewed the video, and we have decided to roll the footage in our video report above; however, viewer discretion is strongly advised: the footage is graphic due to the mechanics of the crash.

Robertson County EMS, the Springfield Fire Department, with the Springfield Police immediately began life-saving efforts before the motorcyclist was transported to a local trauma center. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to handle the investigation, a strong indicator of the severity of the crash.

Just as the THP began their investigation, heavy rain moved in over the site. The weather will likely complicate the investigation, but the Tennessee Highway Patrol is experienced in these conditions. As soon as officials are prepared to release more information, including the identity and condition of the motorcyclist, we will bring it to you.