Honeysuckle Hill Farm Fall Festival kicks off week 1 of family fun

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's week one of the Honeysuckle Hill Farm Fall Festival! The Springfield event is a tradition that draws so many families out to enjoy the fall season.
Organizers say they have new attractions this year for you to enjoy in addition to the pig races, singing chickens, and apple blasters. The event runs until October 31st.
For tickets and a list of the events that are available this year, click here.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
It's migratory season for billions of animals across the United States. That means millions of birds and butterflies will take a rest stop in Tennessee and Kentucky as they move south for winter. Tennessee state parks are working to create vital habitat for the migrating monarchs. You may be able to follow their lead around your home to help reverse a declining monarch population.
- Lelan Statom