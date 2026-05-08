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Officer hospitalized after Greenbrier police cruiser crash

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WTVF
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Posted

GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Greenbrier Police Department officer is recovering after an on-duty crash early Friday morning, according to the department.

Police said the crash happened around 4 a.m. The officer was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision and is currently in stable condition.

Preliminary information suggests the officer may have suffered a medical emergency immediately before the crash, police said.

The department thanked first responders and medical personnel for their quick response and care.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

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