Robertson County deputies rescue trapped woman from house fire

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (Smokey Barn News) — Deputies and first responders helped rescue a bedridden woman from a house fire Thursday evening in Robertson County.

According to officials, just after 7 p.m., Robertson County 911 telecommunicators received an emergency call from a woman reporting her house was on fire in the 5100 block of Green Road, off Owens Chapel Road.

As units responded, 911 operators relayed urgent updates from the caller, who reportedly said she was bedridden, unable to escape on her own, trapped in the room where the fire was located, and that her bed was on fire.

Another update from dispatch reportedly advised responders that the caller could “feel the flames,” while smoke inside the home was making it increasingly difficult for her to breathe. Responders were also told the woman was located “in the bedroom back to the left” and that they would “have to kick the door in” to enter the home.

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived within minutes of the initial call. According to the report, Deputy House was first on scene, kicked in the door, entered the home, and moved the woman from the bed to the floor before pulling her away from the fire and smoke, reportedly taking in smoke in the process. Corporal Carlisle then arrived and assisted in moving the woman through the rear sliding glass doors onto an outside deck.

EMS 601 (Director) arrived shortly behind the deputies, along with off-duty EMS C-shift Paramedic/Battalion Chief Dorris and her husband, who recently retired as a firefighter. Officials said the off-duty EMS supervisor heard the call over her work radio, lives nearby, and responded in her personal vehicle to assist. EMS Medic 12 from the Springfield station also arrived moments later.

An extinguisher was reportedly used by first-arriving personnel in an attempt to knock down the bedroom fire, but heavy smoke conditions prevented further searches for pets and responders began exiting the home. Cross Plains firefighters arrived moments later, already in full turnout gear with air packs, and deployed hose lines into the residence, extinguishing the fire.

At the same time, EMS crews were moving the homeowner to an ambulance stretcher with assistance from the deputies who rescued her. Officials said the woman showed signs of acute smoke inhalation and suffered other minor injuries.

The on-duty EMS paramedic supervisor, B-shift Battalion Chief Hudson, arrived shortly after the ambulance and reportedly brought Hydroxycobalamin, also known as “CyanoKit,” to the patient’s side. According to officials, the medication is used to treat cyanide poisoning associated with smoke inhalation, particularly from burning plastics found in structure fires.

Officials said the medication costs approximately $1,500 per dose and is carried on the paramedic supervisor response vehicle for deployment anywhere in the county during structure fire responses. Robertson County EMS reportedly has carried the medication for over a year, and Thursday marked the first time it had been used in the field for suspected smoke inhalation-related cyanide toxicity.

The woman was transported emergently to Skyline Burn/Trauma Center. During transport, officials said she required intubation to assist her breathing and protect her airway, along with sedation and paralytic medications administered by two critical care paramedics while the EMS supervisor drove.

CEMC also responded to assist with safely managing electricity to the home, while Robertson County Emergency Management Agency personnel responded to the scene as well.

According to the latest update, emergency room doctors at Skyline were pleased with the pre-hospital emergency care. The woman reportedly remained intubated but had stable vital signs. Her husband later arrived at the scene and was making his way to Skyline to be with her.

“I am very proud of everyone involved, the heroic deputies, Cross Plains Fire’s fast response and preparedness as soon as they pulled up, and everyone from EMS and EMA who worked together to take care of this lady,” said Robertson County EMS Director Brent Dyer. “Responders also worked to get pets away from the smoke and out of danger once the fire was extinguished and once the lady was in the ambulance with plenty of people to give her the best care possible. This was a scary situation and a very intense response. I do not want to forget the 911 telecommunicators from the Robertson County Emergency Communications (911) Center who took this call, and never hung up, stayed with this lady, worked to gather key information to help responders know exactly where to go find her as soon as they came in the door, gave information calmly but quickly that let us know the seriousness of this call, and worked so well coordinating the response that truly saved a life this evening.” Chief Dyer said.