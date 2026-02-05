Robertson County schools remain closed as icy roads pose safety risks

COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Robertson County families continue to face unexpected challenges as schools remain closed for more than a week due to dangerous road conditions caused by persistent ice that refuses to melt.

While main highways may appear clear to drivers, school officials say the reality on secondary roads tells a much different and more dangerous story. The district has now used all 10 of its banked snow days for the year.

"In my career working at the district office or as director of schools, I have never been out for a solid amount of time like we had this week," the director of schools, Dr. Danny Weeks, said.

Springfield High School sits empty, with classrooms quiet and hallways vacant. Only a few students have come in for after-school sports activities.

"We've banked 10 snow days this year, and of course, we've used them all now," Weeks said.

The problem isn't inside school buildings — it's the treacherous road conditions outside that continue to pose safety risks.

"We have to think about young drivers, freshmen, and sophomores who may be driving. We think about places where our buses have to travel, and we try to make decisions that are in the best interest of everyone," said Weeks.

In Coopertown, Robertson County School Board member Scott Rice was working to clear thick layers of ice from Washington Road using a skid loader. The ice has proven stubborn, requiring multiple passes to reach the asphalt underneath.

"You can see that I'm having to go back multiple times just to get down to the asphalt. It's just literally like concrete," Rice said.

Rice emphasized that appearances can be deceiving for those who only travel main roads.

"If you travel the main roads, you don't know what this looks like, and so you don't understand why kids don't get to go to school but drive on these roads, and you'll see why they don't get to go," he said.

The solution requires more than heavy machinery, Rice explained. Many of the problematic roads don't receive direct sunlight, making natural melting difficult.

"We need some better weather and warmer weather, because a lot of these roads don't get sun," Rice said.

Despite the eagerness of teachers, parents, and students to return to normal routines, safety remains the top priority.

"Normalcy is always good when you talk about a school setting. Because, you know, I think we as adults like that, and our students like that as well. So, the sooner we can get back, the better," Weeks said.

Weeks said he will be seeking a waiver from the State Department of Education after exhausting all available snow days.

