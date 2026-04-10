Springfield man charged after allegedly firing a gun from back porch at neighbor

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christopher Paredes, 43, of Springfield has been charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm after investigators said he fired a gun from his back porch toward a neighbor.

According to court documents, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls on March 30, 2026, reporting that Paredes was firing a gun from his back porch in Springfield. One caller told law enforcement that Paredes threatened to kill her and then fired at her.

After Paredes initially refused to come out of the home, the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team used flashbangs and chemical agents to get him to surrender, according to the complaint. Deputies said they recovered a Sig Sauer .40 caliber pistol from the back porch and found eight .40 caliber shell casings in the backyard.

Federal authorities said Paredes is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior felony convictions. Court documents state he pleaded guilty in 2011 in Warren County, Kentucky, to second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

If convicted, Paredes faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlin C. Hess is prosecuting the case.