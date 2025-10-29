Springfield restaurant owner steps up to feed families losing SNAP benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn (WTVF) — When Matthew Richardson's mother tagged their state representative on Facebook, asking what was being done to help people losing SNAP benefits, he decided to take action himself. Starting November 1, the Springfield restaurant owner will provide free meals to anyone in the community who has temporarily lost their food assistance — no questions asked.

Richardson runs Willie Mae's Barbecue in Springfield, along with a sub shop across the street and a food delivery service. While the restaurant business has been challenging over the past two years, he said, helping his community has always been part of his mission.

"You've got to take care of your community to take care of your community," Richardson said.

The decision came after Richardson learned that thousands of children and families could go without SNAP food benefits next month because of the government shutdown. State data shows nearly 5,600 people rely on SNAP in Robertson County.

"I'd seen my mom post something about it on Facebook, and she had tagged our Rep. Sabi Kumar, and I was just reading about it, and I was like, yeah, we should probably should do something about this," Robinson said.

As a father, Richardson said he can't imagine any child going hungry. Willie Mae's Barbecue will feed anyone in the community who has temporarily lost their benefits through multiple options, including the sub shop and delivery service for those who can't make it to the restaurant.

"It's been great, I mean, lots of people that are in need, so we're lining up to get them help, and then we have multiple ways we can help them, like with the sub shop, and then if they can't get there, we can get a delivery to them and everything," Richardson said.

This isn't Robinson's first time stepping up for his community. He has previously helped after tornadoes and donated to local schools.

"I mean, giving back, just supporting the community. Just trying to set examples. But, just doing what I feel is right, that's all there is, just do what's right and you'll sleep good at night," Richardson said.

For Robinson, the initiative isn't about profit — it's about people.

"True price is feeling good, and I think the best way to feel good is helping other people," Richardson said.

Anyone in need can reach out through Willie Mae's Barbecue Facebook page, website, or by calling the restaurant. Richardson is also hoping to serve Thanksgiving meals, with more details to come later. He hopes his actions will inspire other restaurants and food services to step in and help as well.

This story was reported on-air by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy