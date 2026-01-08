White House neighbors highlight reckless driving concerns after weekend hit-and-run crash

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hit-and-run crash on Indian Ridge Boulevard in White House over the weekend has highlighted ongoing concerns about speeding and reckless driving in the residential neighborhood.

The Saturday crash caused major damage to a nearby home's garage, with a neighbor capturing video of the Jeep involved speeding away from the scene. For residents like Roger and Ethel Grunch, the incident wasn't surprising.

"Well, they just don't realize that when they're driving through there that there's other people that live in this world," said Roger.

Roger Grunch said he's become familiar with the sound of speeding vehicles on his street, where the speed limit is 20 miles per hour.

"Well, I heard it," Grunch said about Saturday's crash.

He said drivers regularly speed between stop signs, with some not stopping at all.

"Trying to achieve maximum speed between stop signs and some of them don't even stop for the stop signs," Grunch said.

The quiet street has transformed into a cut-through route since a nearby development opened a year ago, according to Grunch.

"There's been mailboxes torn down, there's been driveways messed up," Ethel said.

"I'd say 25% of the cars that come through here are speeders," Roger said.

Jessica Brown, who watches her son play at a nearby park, has also noticed the dangerous driving patterns.

"I have definitely noticed road rage. I have been a victim of it several times. It is crazy," Brown said.

Both residents acknowledge that police do patrol the area, but they're calling for increased enforcement.

"Well, we need a higher police presence," said Roger.

For Grunch, the focus should be on preventing future crashes rather than just responding to incidents.

The City of White House responded to the concerns, emphasizing their commitment to addressing speeding violations.

"The City of White House take speeding offenses on our public roads very seriously. Our patrol officers patrol our neighborhoods 24 hours a day. Of all traffic violations speeding citations stands clearly above all other traffic offences issued by our officers," the city stated.

The city operates a traffic calming program that allows citizens to request additional attention for specific locations where speeding is a problem. Information about the program is available on the city's website at whitehousetn.gov.

"This program has been useful as a guide to give our citizens a voice in areas that need special attention. The crash that occurred in our Indian Ridge subdivision was unfortunate and we are thankful that no one was injured. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The offender has been identified and charges are pending," the city said.

