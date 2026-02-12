$10k worth of THC product stolen from Tenn. vape shop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police said a search is underway for a person who stole approx $10k worth of THC products from Galaxy Vape on S. Church St. on Saturday around 4pm.
Officials said the suspect reportedly threatened the store's clerk as they "filled a backpack with jars of THC-A products."
The suspect in question was wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie, black sweatpants and slippers, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Detective Adam Claiborne at 629-201-5550.
