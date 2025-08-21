19-year-old who allegedly threatened to shoot up Nashville school facing charges, police report

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Murfreesboro man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly making a threat against Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA), where he works part-time in dining services.

Police say the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute between Max Overholt and his father at their home in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. During the argument, Overholt reportedly told his father that he would shoot up CPA if he wanted. The statement was reported to Murfreesboro Police, who investigated the matter.

Overholt was taken into custody and charged with false reporting and making a threat of mass violence. He is being held on $20,000 bond.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said threats against schools and institutions are treated with the utmost seriousness, and individuals found responsible will face prosecution.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.