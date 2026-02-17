21-year-old charged with one count of Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — 21-year-old Jefferson Gomez has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking for Sexual Servitude after an undercover operation took place this past month.

According to TBI, TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, and the Murfreesboro Police Department took part in an undercover operation aimed at addressing human trafficking in the Rutherford County area in January.

Gomez was arrested and charged as a result.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

