4-year-olds at Murfreesboro daycare learn philanthropy by helping families during government shutdown

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four-year-old students at The Learning Experience of Murfreesboro are making a big impact.

For weeks, they've been bagging groceries for families affected when SNAP benefits were in limbo.

The preschoolers are learning about community service by putting together food bags for other families at their school who lost benefits during the shutdown.

"Because we're community helpers," Xavier said.

The children selected some of their favorite foods to share, including macaroni and cheese and spaghetti, demonstrating an early understanding of giving back to their community.

Teachers at The Learning Experience are using this hands-on activity to teach philanthropy in an age-appropriate way. The children can feel the emotional impact of their actions.

"Even though they are listening, they're also learning. They know. They can feel it in their hearts," said Havin Buff, one of the teachers.

"There's several families that we have that lost the benefits and they don't know where they're gonna get their groceries and so we wanted to make sure that their child can stay in school and stay in the place that they love and they're safe in," said Kellie Williams, who helps with the school's philanthropic efforts.

The initiative addresses a difficult choice many families face during financial hardship.

The project serves as a powerful reminder that even the youngest community members can make a meaningful difference during times of need.

