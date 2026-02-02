8th grader charged with possession of a handgun after unassembled handgun found

RUTHERFORD CO, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 8th grader has been charged with possession of a handgun after the school's weapons detection system alerted the school administration.

According to officials, the weapon was a partially assembled, non-functional and unloaded handgun. There were no threats or intent to harm communicated by the student, and the weapon was discovered and confiscated without incident.

The student attends Christiana Middle School.

The child was taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

“We are grateful for the success of our weapons detection system, which was implemented in all Rutherford County schools this year,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “We also appreciate our strong partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and the school resource officers, who always react quickly and treat these situations with utmost urgency.”

