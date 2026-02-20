Attempted homicide suspect arrested after court appearance in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An attempted homicide suspect out of Murfreesboro has been arrested after police say he shot a man earlier this month.
According to Murfreesboro Police, Dumonta Burns appeared in court on an unrelated case when deputies served warrants charging him with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and failure to appear.
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies took him into custody.
Police say Burns is accused of shooting a man on Sulphur Springs Road on Sunday, Feb. 1.
