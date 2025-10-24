Blind woman entertains assisted living neighbors, plays seven instruments

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman's special musical talent has been enjoyed by Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro for 20 years. Now, she's sharing that talent and the story behind an incredible life.

The sound of an organ could faintly be heard in the hallway as Tennie Fitzpatrick played a few songs in her room. Stones River Manor is for independent living, assisted living, and advanced care. Everyone loves passing by Fitzpatrick's door.

"I have never met anyone like Tennie," said resident Jeanetta Clark. "I think she plays seven different musical instruments."

"The gifting of her talents is from up above," added resident Werdna Moss.

"It is quite a talent," said certified nursing assistant Stella McPherson. "Just to be able to listen to her day in and day out is such an amazing quality and gift to us."

In her room, Fitzpatrick switched effortlessly from playing the organ to the autoharp to a clarinet in just a few minutes.

"Although she hasn't seen anything in her life, there isn't anything she won't attempt to do," said Clark.

Fitzpatrick's music means even more to the people who know how she arrived in the world.

"I was in the incubator for eleven weeks and the pure oxygen caused my blindness," Fitzpatrick said, thinking back on the story of her birth. "I was never taken care of after that. My birth mother never took me to the doctor, and I was malnourished."

Fitzpatrick's life changed at seven-years-old when she was paid a visit from a man in the health department named James David Fitzpatrick. He and his wife Mary ended up adopting Fitzpatrick and moving to Shelbyville. Life completely changed in wonderful ways.

"They loved me, and I loved them," Fitzpatrick nodded.

It was with this new family Fitzpatrick discovered her musical ability.

"My adopted mother would take me to the church, and I would run my fingers through the piano keys," Fitzpatrick said. "It came natural."

Fitzpatrick could play by ear and taught herself those seven instruments.

"That's a God-given gift," she said. "He used me to play."

Fitzpatrick actually would have played even more instruments, but her parents were concerned a guitar might callous her fingers and make it harder for her to read braille. Her musicality only got better at the Tennessee School for the Blind.

"The girls in the dormitory sang with me when I played the piano," Fitzpatrick said. "They all gathered around and sang to me. I love having an audience."

Over the years, Fitzpatrick has played at many places for many people.

"I played for weddings, and I played for funerals," she said.

Life started out very hard for Fitzpatrick, but today she plays this organ right under a picture of James David and Mary Fitzpatrick. It's an acknowledgment of the way these two people changed her life.

"As she plays, I think she is remembering some precious memories of many years ago," said Moss.

"When I grow up, I want to be just like Tennie!" laughed Clark.

