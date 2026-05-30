Buchanan Elementary principal Ashley Witt named Tennessee Principal of the Year semifinalist

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buchanan Elementary School Principal Ashley Witt has been named a semifinalist in the Tennessee Department of Education Principal of the Year recognition program, an honor recognizing outstanding school leaders across the state.

Witt has served as principal of Buchanan Elementary since 2017. She said the recognition reflects the collective work and culture built by the school community.

"I am so grateful that this honor has come at this particular season of my career and that it happened with my Buchanan Elementary school family," Witt said. "We have worked very hard in our school to be intentional about not only academic success, but making sure our children are well supported. We've built a school that we truly love — we want to come to work, and we want to be here."

Rutherford County Schools Director Dr. Jimmy Sullivan praised Witt's growth as a leader and her commitment to students and staff.

"Ashley has grown tremendously as a leader since taking over Buchanan Elementary," Sullivan said. "She leads with heart, compassion and purpose, and it's clear in the culture she has created within the school. She genuinely cares for her students, her employees and the entire school community, and this recognition is a reflection of the impact she is making every day."

Witt, a longtime educator in Rutherford County Schools, said she is proud to serve in the district that helped shape her career.

"Rutherford County Schools raised me," Witt said. "I believe in the things we stand for in this district, and I'm grateful that I get to serve here. I don't take that lightly."

For Witt, the role of a principal extends far beyond managing a building. She said her greatest goal is ensuring students feel supported, valued and prepared for success in life.

"At the end of the day, I want our children to know they were loved, they were seen and they were supported," Witt said. "We want the best for them, and we want to help them become the best version of themselves."

The Tennessee Principal of the Year program recognizes school leaders who demonstrate excellence in instructional leadership, student achievement and school culture. The overall winner will be announced later this year.

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