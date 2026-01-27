Closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 27 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — City officials in Murfreesboro announced multiple closures and service disruptions due to winter weather. Here’s what residents should know:
Closed facilities and services
- Murfreesboro City Hall and all city facilities closed, except essential services
- Murfreesboro Police Department lobby and administrative offices closed
- City Convention Center closed
- City Court canceled
- Water Resources Board meeting canceled
- Murfreesboro City Schools and ESP closed
- Rutherford County Schools closed
Public transportation
- Public transit is canceled for the safety of riders and employees
Airport
- Murfreesboro airport terminal and runway closed
- Runway may reopen later in the afternoon (TBD)
Trash and solid waste
- No service or limited trash collection is expected
- Residents should still set trash containers out as normal
- Crews will collect as soon as possible
- Monday’s normal collection will be attempted Tuesday
- All other pickup days will slide forward one day
Residents are encouraged to check local road conditions before traveling.
