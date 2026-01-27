Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Closings and cancellations for Tuesday, Jan. 27 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — City officials in Murfreesboro announced multiple closures and service disruptions due to winter weather. Here’s what residents should know:

Closed facilities and services

  • Murfreesboro City Hall and all city facilities closed, except essential services
  • Murfreesboro Police Department lobby and administrative offices closed
  • City Convention Center closed
  • City Court canceled
  • Water Resources Board meeting canceled
  • Murfreesboro City Schools and ESP closed
  • Rutherford County Schools closed

Public transportation

  • Public transit is canceled for the safety of riders and employees

Airport

  • Murfreesboro airport terminal and runway closed
  • Runway may reopen later in the afternoon (TBD)

Trash and solid waste

  • No service or limited trash collection is expected
  • Residents should still set trash containers out as normal
  • Crews will collect as soon as possible
  • Monday’s normal collection will be attempted Tuesday
  • All other pickup days will slide forward one day

Residents are encouraged to check local road conditions before traveling.

