Coldest Nights Emergency Shelter in Murfreesboro opens due to extreme cold

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Due to the cold temperatures expected tonight, the Coldest Nights Emergency Shelter in Murfreesboro is open for those in need.

Men meet at First Baptist Church (Vine St entrance across from the fire dept) and women meet at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (entrance at the corner of College and Academy).

The shelter will provide dinner at First Baptist at 6 p.m. and doors will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.