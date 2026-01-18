Crash closes Lascassas Highway at East Compton Road in Rutherford County on Sunday

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to seek alternate routes as they work to clear a wreck on Lascassas Highway at East Compton Road.

Traffic is being rerouted at this time and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

