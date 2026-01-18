Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Crash closes Lascassas Highway at East Compton Road in Rutherford County on Sunday

Road Closure
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to seek alternate routes as they work to clear a wreck on Lascassas Highway at East Compton Road.

Traffic is being rerouted at this time and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

You can check the latest traffic conditions in the map below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.