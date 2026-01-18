Crash closes Lascassas Highway at East Compton Road in Rutherford County on Sunday

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to seek alternate routes as they work to clear a wreck on Lascassas Highway at East Compton Road.
Traffic is being rerouted at this time and the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
You can check the latest traffic conditions in the map below.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
