Detectives searching for burglars who crashed car into gun range, stole firearms

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives are searching for a group of burglars who crashed a vehicle into a local gun range early Saturday and stole multiple firearms.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened around 3:40 a.m. at Black Frog Arms & Range on North Thompson Lane, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Responding officers found a Kia Soul still inside the business after it had been driven through the building.

Investigators said a group of individuals wearing white Tyvek coverall suits got out of the vehicle, grabbed multiple firearms, and ran from the scene.

Murfreesboro Police Department

Officers also found what initially appeared to be an RPG round in the parking lot. The Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad responded as a precaution and later determined the item was inert or a replica.

Detectives believe the suspects fled the area in a dark-colored Kia Optima.

Crime data analysts with the department’s Real Time Crime Center are assisting in the investigation using license plate readers and public safety cameras.

The case remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Property Crimes Unit at 615-893-2717.