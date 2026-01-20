Dramatic dash cam video shows rescue on Interstate

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dramatic rescue on a busy interstate.

The driver of a tractor-trailer lost consciousness while behind the wheel -- this as traffic was speeding past..

Fortunately, quick action by another motorist who recognized the emergency and averted a potential disaster...

Trucker Matt Munson was headed to work on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County when he noticed another semi had suddenly slowed and was weaving in the roadway.

He could tell the driver was in trouble...

"When I passed him he was laying on his steering wheel and I knew that wasn't right," said Munson

Dashcam video from inside that cab... shows how the semi had slowed to a crawl and was weaving toward the should and traffic continued to speed by... barely missing the big rig...

Munson knew he had to do something... so he pulled over about a quarter mile past the distressed trucker...

"Down there by the guardrail is where I jumped out in the lane of traffic and ran down here."

Munson ran back toward the truck which had rolled to the shoulder...

"After sitting in the middle of the road he slowly moved and this is where he ended up. I entered the truck somewhere over here and we got it safely stopped."

Fearing the semi might roll back onto the interstate... Munson yanked open the cab door and jumped in ... you can hear him on the dashcam video...

"Pull your brakes man... are you okay?"

Munson says he pushed on the driver's leg to apply the brakes and the semi came to a complete stop.

Highway patrol responded to the scene -- and say there's no doubt Munson's quick action prevented a potential disaster on the interstate.

The driver of the semi suffered a medical emergency and is recovering.

