Family behind Asher’s Animals offers scholarship honoring older son’s cancer survival

A Middle Tennessee family is continuing to give back in the face of personal crisis.

Director of Rutherford County Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan and his family are now accepting applications for the 2025–2026 Sullivan Family Scholarship, which supports students impacted by critical illness. The scholarship was created in honor of the family’s oldest son, Declan, a cancer survivor. He was diagnosed with very high-risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at age 8.

Declan underwent treatment at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. In the aftermath of that experience, the Sullivans created the scholarship to help students from families facing similar medical and financial challenges pursue higher education.

The Sullivan family has previously shared their story with NewsChannel 5 following the death of their youngest son, Asher, and the ways they have worked to honor his memory through service and giving back. The family launched Asher’s Animals, which collects and donates stuffed animals to children receiving medical care.

This year, four scholarships will be awarded: one $2,500 scholarship, two $1,000 scholarships, and one $500 scholarship. Eligible applicants must be a survivor of a critical illness or a sibling of a survivor, have a GPA of 2.75 or higher, and plan to attend a four-year, two-year, or trade school.

Applications are due April 30, 2026. Winners will be announced in May.

