Fentanyl trafficking ring with cartel ties dismantled across Middle Tennessee, 30+ charged

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WTVF) — A nearly two-year undercover investigation into drugs, gangs, and guns has dismantled a major trafficking network stretching from Nashville to Murfreesboro, resulting in more than 30 indictments, including charges of second-degree murder.

The investigation began in late 2023, after a Murfreesboro man died from a fentanyl overdose. Detectives with Murfreesboro Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Metro Police quickly identified multiple suppliers, seizing fentanyl powder and pills during search warrants.

"The individuals under indictment were part of a drug trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of deadly fentanyl onto the streets of our communities," Lt. Matthew Boguskie of the Metro Nashville Police Dept. said.

Investigators seized 15 pounds of fentanyl — enough to kill potentially 3 million people. They also recovered meth, heroin, and cocaine, along with guns, vehicles, and thousands of dollars.

"And we're just happy the result resulted in 33 indictments, 27 of those already in custody," Public Safety Information Director for Murfreesboro Larry Flowers said.

Three of the men are also charged with second-degree murder for dealing drugs that ended in a fatal overdose.

As the case grew, authorities uncovered a high-level distribution ring tied to gangs and operating out of Nashville. By late 2024, detectives said the network stretched across Middle Tennessee.

"We do want to send that clear and that concise, that strong message that organized crime has no place in our community," Flowers said.

In early 2025, investigators even intercepted plans for a first-degree murder. Police said quick action by Murfreesboro and Metro Police stopped it, leading to three arrests and preventing a potential homicide.

Further investigation revealed cartel ties. Officers seized a fentanyl lab in Nashville, large drug shipments bound for Middle Tennessee, and made dozens of arrests.

"As someone mentioned earlier, we're stronger together, and when we work together, we're able to solve a lot of these cases, put the pieces together, and do a lot of good for our community," Smyrna Police Chief Jason Irvin said.

Officials also announced the drug activity in this investigation has a connection to a Mexican Cartel, as well as known US gang members. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Murfreesboro Police Department's Special Investigations Section and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Middle Tennessee Drug-Related Death Task Force led the operation.

The investigation was supported by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Smyrna Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Unit, La Vergne Police Department, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, and 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

