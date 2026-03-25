Fire damages home on Wortham Court in La Vergne

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A house fire damaged a home on Wortham Court Wednesday morning, according to La Vergne Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 8:27 a.m. and arrived on scene within minutes to find the home fully involved. The fire was reported by a resident, and Battalion Chief Cody Wilson served as incident commander.

Officials said all residents were able to get out of the home before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded with six apparatus and 25 personnel. Preliminary information indicates the fire may have started at the back of the home, though the cause remains under investigation.

Fire officials emphasized the importance of having a practiced escape plan, encouraging families to plan two exits from each room and choose a meeting spot outside.