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Gas line strike closes I-24 off-ramp in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro TN Police Department_Traffic Alert
Murfreesboro TN Police Department
Murfreesboro TN Police Department_Traffic Alert
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gas line was struck Tuesday evening during utility work near Interstate 24 and Medical Center Parkway, prompting road closures and traffic delays in Murfreesboro.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, crews installing power poles near Medical Center Parkway and I-24 hit the gas line.

Police said the westbound I-24 off-ramp at Medical Center Parkway is closed. Two lanes on Medical Center Parkway are also shut down, leaving only one inbound lane open.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays for the next three to four hours and are encouraged to use alternate routes and use caution in the area.

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A heartfelt thanks to all who bravely serve.

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NewsChannel 5 is back on Xfinity for subscribers.