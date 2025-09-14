Gunman arrested after shooting at reunion in Tennessee park; two people injured

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he opened fire into a crowd at a reunion Saturday evening at Old Fort Park, injuring two people.

Detectives identified the suspect as Tavarious Chambers, who was arrested shortly after the shooting at an apartment on Hazelwood Drive. He faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Investigators said the reunion was ending when Chambers arrived at the Park Pavilion dressed in black and wearing a ski mask. He allegedly fired several shots toward four adults and two children. One of the victims returned fire in self-defense.

A woman was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to the leg before being taken to the hospital by Rutherford County EMS. She is reported to be in stable condition. A man shot in the torso was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

Police are still working to determine a motive. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact Detective Stalnaker at 629-201-5615.

Chambers is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $1 million bond.