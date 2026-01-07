I-840 EB at mile marker 46 is currently closed after semi hauling pork and beef overturns

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — I-840 EB at mile marker 46 is currently closed due to an overturned CMV.
TDOT Officials say the semi was hauling 26,000 pounds of pork and beef.
Clearance time for the crash is at around 10 a.m. Traffic is able to exit at Exit 47 (Almaville Rd) and get back on 840.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
- Carrie Sharp