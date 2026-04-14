La Vergne police arrest multiple suspects after armed robbery, pursuit

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple suspects are facing felony charges after an armed robbery and police pursuit in La Vergne, according to the La Vergne Police Department.

Police said the suspects displayed AR-style firearms while robbing a victim of wallets and credit cards before fleeing in a two-door red Infiniti.

Officers later located the vehicle and initiated a pursuit after the suspects attempted to flee. During the chase, police said a firearm was thrown from the vehicle. Officers deployed spike strips, bringing the pursuit to an end.

Authorities said multiple suspects were taken into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, officers recovered a ghost gun-style AR rifle with no serial number, a Taurus 9mm handgun, and other evidence, including what police described as a green leafy substance inside the vehicle. Police also said one round was found in the chamber of the rifle.

Those arrested are facing several charges, including aggravated robbery, evading arrest, reckless driving, tampering with evidence and drug-related offenses.