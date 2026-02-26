La Vergne Police partner with Metro Police Department in extensive narcotics investigation

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — La Vergne Police Department partnered with the Metro Nashville Police Department in an extensive narcotics investigation that targeted a drug trafficking organization operating in the region.
Law enforcement seized approximately 10 kilograms of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, 4 pounds of marijuana, multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia, more than $14,000 in U.S. currency, and a vehicle connected to the operation.
If you suspect drug activity in your neighborhood, you're encouragd to report it to the La Vergne Police Department or submit information through the tip line.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
