La Vergne warns residents about fraudulent emails requesting payments

Anyone who receives a suspicious message should avoid clicking links, opening attachments or replying.
LA VERGNE, Tenn. — The City of La Vergne is warning residents, businesses and community partners to watch out for fraudulent emails claiming to be from the City and asking for payments.

Officials said at least one phishing email has been reported that looks authentic and appears to come from a legitimate city address. The message requests payment and includes a link or instructions to send funds.

The city stresses that it does not request or process payments through unsolicited emails. Anyone who receives a suspicious message should avoid clicking links, opening attachments or replying.

Even if you have a legitimate payment due, city leaders say to call City Hall directly at (615) 793-6295 to verify before sending money or personal information.

To report suspicious activity or verify communications, contact City Hall or visit LaVergneTN.gov for official updates.

