Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeRutherford County

Actions

Michael Phelps to feature at Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser in Rutherford County

Michael Phelps to headline Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser in Rutherford County
Matt Slocum/AP <br/>Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of Rutherford County
Michael Phelps to headline Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser in Rutherford County
Posted
and last updated

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps will visit Rutherford County next month as the featured guest for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County’s annual Stake & Burger event.

The organization announced Wednesday that Phelps — the most decorated Olympian in history — will appear at the June 9 fundraiser, which supports local Boys & Girls Club programs and services.

Phelps earned 28 Olympic medals during his career, including 23 golds. He also made history by capturing eight gold medals at a single Olympic Games.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County has served local children and teens for more than 30 years, offering after-school and youth development programs focused on education, leadership, health, the arts and recreation. The organization said more than 2,600 young people currently participate in its programs and services across Rutherford County. They have three clubs in Murfreesboro, Shelbyville and Smyrna.

More information about the Stake & Burger event is available at Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County.

The event is presented by SRM Concrete and Nissan.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Here is how online instigators try to con kids into acts of violence

As a parent, staying one step ahead of the "bad guys" is getting increasingly tough due to the vast landscape of the online world. Like me, if you are raising kids - Phil Williams' latest investigation is a must see. I appreciate the knowledge and practical steps he delivers in this report.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.