Michael Phelps to feature at Boys & Girls Clubs fundraiser in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps will visit Rutherford County next month as the featured guest for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County’s annual Stake & Burger event.

The organization announced Wednesday that Phelps — the most decorated Olympian in history — will appear at the June 9 fundraiser, which supports local Boys & Girls Club programs and services.

Phelps earned 28 Olympic medals during his career, including 23 golds. He also made history by capturing eight gold medals at a single Olympic Games.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County has served local children and teens for more than 30 years, offering after-school and youth development programs focused on education, leadership, health, the arts and recreation. The organization said more than 2,600 young people currently participate in its programs and services across Rutherford County. They have three clubs in Murfreesboro, Shelbyville and Smyrna.

More information about the Stake & Burger event is available at Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County.

The event is presented by SRM Concrete and Nissan.