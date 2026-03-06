Military-style munitions found during Murfreesboro eviction

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies discovered what appeared to be military-style munitions while attempting to evict a resident from an apartment Thursday in Murfreesboro.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the items at the Farmhouse Apartments on Lyons Farm Parkway, located behind Walmart on John Bragg Highway.

Capt. David Hailey said the items appeared to be "inert military-style munitions." Authorities treated the situation cautiously.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel responded to the scene along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal destroyed a suspected artillery round,” Fitzhugh said.

Officials said Murfreesboro Fire Rescue and Rutherford County EMS crews were also on standby.

Authorities said the resident had already moved most belongings out of the apartment before deputies arrived to carry out the eviction. The munitions were discovered as deputies cleared the apartment.