Missing woman found dead in La Vergne parking lot

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County officials are investigating after a missing 21-year-old woman was found dead in her car at a McDonald's parking lot on Wednesday afternoon.

Jocelynn Krauss was reported missing Tuesday night when she failed to return home from work around 5 p.m., according to La Vergne police.

The following day, a McDonald's employee on Murfreesboro Road called police to report an unconscious woman in a car in the restaurant's parking lot. When officers arrived, they determined Krauss was dead.

Her cause of death has not been released.

La Vergne officials said detectives, crime scene investigators and the Rutherford County medical examiner are all investigating the case and how she died.

