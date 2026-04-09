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MTSU breaks ground on first student housing in 25 years

Womack Commons Rendering Exterior.jpg
Middle Tennessee State University
This artist rendering shows the exterior of a planned 554-bed Womack Commons student housing complex to be built on the southeast edge of the Middle Tennessee State University campus in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The public-private partnership, with MTSU controlling the complex, would include entry and floor lounges, community kitchen, laundry room, private and small group study spaces, landscaped courtyard, and MTSU residence life offices. (Courtesy of The Annex Group)
Womack Commons Rendering Exterior.jpg
Posted

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University broke ground Wednesday on its first new student housing complex in more than 25 years, part of an $83 million-plus project that includes a nearby parking garage.

The development, called Womack Commons, is a public-private partnership between MTSU and developer The Annex Group. The $56.5 million housing portion will add 554 beds to help meet growing demand on campus.

The project replaces the former Womack Lane apartments, which have been demolished. University officials said the housing complex is expected to open for the fall 2027 semester, following completion of the parking garage, which makes up the remaining cost of the project.

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