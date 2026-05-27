MTSU opens public comment period on proposed tuition increase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University has opened a public comment period on a proposal to increase undergraduate in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2026-27 academic year.

The proposal will be considered by the MTSU Board of Trustees during its June 16 meeting.

Under Tennessee’s Tuition Transparency and Accountability Act, public universities are required to provide notice of proposed tuition and fee increases at least 15 days before a board vote and allow time for public feedback.

The public comment period began Wednesday, May 27, and will remain open through Thursday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m. CDT.

People interested in submitting comments or learning more about the proposal can do so through the MTSU Board of Trustees webpage.