MTSU police seek help after baseball clubhouse burglary

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University police are asking for the public’s help after more than $7,000 worth of items were stolen from the university’s Baseball Clubhouse earlier this month.

Police said individuals unlawfully entered the clubhouse early May 12 and stole several items, including multiple high-end baseball gloves.

“We are actively investigating a burglary to one of our sports facilities where sports equipment was stolen,” MTSU Police Chief Ed Kaup said. “Detectives from MTSU PD are gathering evidence and following leads to bring the offenders to justice. They are also working with other jurisdictions who’ve experienced like crimes.”

The department is asking for help identifying persons of interest shown in photos released by police.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

People who want to speak directly with a detective can contact Det. Lt. Kim Rednour at 615-494-8872. Police said those who contact Rednour directly will not be eligible for the Crime Stoppers reward.

“We have made a great deal of progress in our investigation but need additional help from our community,” Rednour said. “I am especially grateful to the Brentwood, Metro, and Kingston Springs Police Departments for the assistance they have provided. I would like to commend Brentwood Play It Again Sports for the cooperation we have received from them as well.”